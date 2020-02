With the roadmap for adoption of Ind AS being rolled out in India, the Indian Accounting Standards can bring inconsistency in the accounting of derivative contracts including any embedded derivatives. The new hedge accounting model under Ind AS 107 – Financial instruments: Disclosures and Ind AS 109 – Financial Instruments, allow entities to reduce profit or loss and balance sheet volatility by applying ‘hedge accounting’.

Hedge accounting is a technique that modifies the normal basis for recognising gains and losses on associated hedging instruments and hedged items, so that both are recognised in P&L or other comprehensive income (OCI) in the same accounting period. The new model closely aligns an entity’s hedge accounting with its risk management, resulting in more useful information for users of financial statements. The requirements are less rules-based than before and allow companies more opportunities to mitigate earnings volatility. In fact, Ind AS 107 and Ind AS 109 provide extensive guidance on identification, classification, recognition and measurement of financial instruments and risk arising thereon. Ind AS permits an entity to apply hedge accounting in order to represent the effect of risk management activities that use financial instruments to manage exposures arising from particular risks.

There are three types of hedging relationships:

Fair value hedge : Hedge of the exposure to changes in the fair value of a recognized asset or liability.

Cash flow hedge : Hedge of the exposure to variability in cash flows that is attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognized asset or liability

Net investment hedge : Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation as defined in Ind AS 21



There should be a qualifying hedged item and hedging instrument



The hedging relationship should be consistent with the entity’s risk management objective



An economic relationship should exist between the hedged item and the hedging instrument



The hedge ratio (based on actual quantities used for risk management) should not reflect an imbalance that would create hedge ineffectiveness



Benefits of Hedge Accounting

Reduces Volatility in the Profit & Loss : An entity recognizes gains and losses on associated hedging instruments and hedged items in the same accounting period and thus reduces the volatility in the statement of comprehensive income.

Fair value option for physically settled commodity contracts meeting ‘own use’ criteria : Ind AS 109 introduces a fair value option for physically settled forward commodity contracts that would otherwise be measured at cost.

Relaxed requirements for hedge effectiveness : Hedge accounting relationships no longer have to meet the 80-125% offset criteria for effectiveness testing. Instead, an entity needs to demonstrate that an ‘economic relationship’ exists between the hedged item and hedging instrument on a prospective basis. For instance, one MCX cotton futures contract has a lot size of 25 bales. If an entity wants to hedge 5170 bales of cotton, due to the standard contract size, it would use either 206 or 207 contracts. Despite hedge ineffectiveness, the mismatch is not inconsistent for hedge accounting.

Ind-AS, therefore, improves the decision-usefulness of the financial statements by better aligning hedge accounting with the risk management activities of an entity. The changes can also prompt companies to review their risk management activities which may have been earlier restricted for the purpose of hedge accounting.