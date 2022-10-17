    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ahead of state elections, Gujarat cuts value-added tax on CNG & PNG prices by 10%

    The development comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for December.

    The Gujarat government on Monday reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 percent. The development comes ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for this December.
    Last week, the Election Commission was expected to announce the election election dates for Gujarat when it declared dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, but there has been no notification yet.
    As per data with mypetrolprice.com, CNG price in Ahmedabad is Rs 83.9 per kilogram, while in Gandhinagar it's Rs 82.16 per kg. With the reduction in VAT, consumers will have to pay Rs 6-7 less per kg of CNG and Rs 5-6 per kg of PNG.
    According to a report in ABP, the state government also announced two free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
