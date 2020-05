The government may announce a new subsidy scheme to encourage investments in food processing units in the informal sector. The scheme is under deliberation with a draft proposal already in discussion, sources told CNBC TV-18.

It’s not clear yet if the scheme will be up for a Cabinet nod or may even form part of the relief measures to be announced by the government.

As per the draft proposal , a cash subsidy of Rs 4 lakh per unit is being mulled for the unorganized food processing sector, provided the investment size per unit is not less than Rs 10 lakh. Sources say this may entail a budget outlay of Rs 6,000 crore by the centre.

Sources explained the subsidy could be a first of its kind for a number of unorganised food processing units mainly located in rural India and may even create jobs, while helping farmer producer organisations and food processors as well.

However, there is no clear answer , on why the government is looking at the unorganised food processing industry just now, when there is economic distress among the urban migrant labour force, for example.