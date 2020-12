Government on Monday allowed export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 2021.

"The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The Centre had imposed a ban on the export of all varieties of onions in September to increase its availability in the domestic market.

The decision was taken following a shortage of onions due to flooding in several states, leading to a spike in prices.

India is the world's biggest exporter of onions and several countries rely on Indian shipments.