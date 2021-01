Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than one lakh land allotment certificates/pattas to indigenous people in Sivasagar, Assam.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state, Modi said, “ When the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over the reins in Assam, more than six lakh indigenous families had no legal rights over their land. In the last few years more than two lakh such families have been allotted ownership certificates. "

"With more than one lakh families added today, the government has shown its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigenous people," he added.

He also praised the Assam government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis.

“I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister is the biggest well-wisher of the state.