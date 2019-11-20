Business
Government approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion to curb price rise
Updated : November 20, 2019 10:31 PM IST
On November 16, food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan had announced that the government will import 1,00,000 tonnes of onions.
The government is also facilitating private imports and also relaxed phytosanitary and fumigation norms until December.
The all-India average retail price of onion stood at Rs 60.38 per kg on November 15, compared with Rs 22.84 per kg on the same date last year.
