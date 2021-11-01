Gold vs Bitcoin: History of returns, mining, performance and more

At a time when a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report suggests gold will glitter at Rs 53,000 from this Diwali to next, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $66,900 in October.

People have been investing in gold since forever and it has provided significant returns in the past. However, recently millions of people have been drawn by the Bitcoin bull run as the digital currency outperformed the popular yellow metal in the past year.

Both assets are commonly used by investors to have a diversified portfolio or to protect against fiat currency inflation. While gold was at one time used as actual currency, many believe Bitcoin may replace traditional currencies in the future.

Here's how Bitcoin compares to gold and how the assets have performed over time