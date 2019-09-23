Gold up in line with global trend

Gold prices moved up in the national capital on Monday, in line with global trend, according to HDFC Securities. Global gold prices rose to its highest in more than a week, supported by Middle East tensions and uncertainty over US-China trade talks, while palladium hit an all-time high.

Gold rates in Delhi moved up by Rs 130 to Rs 38,690 per 10 gram, reported PTI. Silver also jumped Rs 900 to Rs 47,990 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 47,090 per kilogram, it added.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,519.56 per ounce at 0818 GMT per ounce, touching a high since Sept. 12. US gold futures rose 0.8 % to $1,527.20.

"Local gold prices traded higher with COMEX international spot gold prices ticking higher by USD 1.1 to USD 1,518," said Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities.