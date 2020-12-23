Commodities Gold up 28% this year; will the trend continue? Updated : December 23, 2020 03:08 PM IST Gold has rallied around 28 percent this year in India and 23 percent in global markets in 2020. Despite the fall, analysts advise continuing investing in the yellow metal. JPMorgan also advises investors to consider diversifying their portfolios to gain exposure to assets denominated in other currencies. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.