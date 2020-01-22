#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold steadies on central bank policy expectations

Updated : January 22, 2020 06:53 PM IST

Global equities rose, buoyed after Chinese authorities raised hopes that the coronavirus outbreak would be contained, while the dollar firmed against other key currencies.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.
Gold steadies on central bank policy expectations
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil India moves SC against DoT's Rs 48,000 crore demand on Rs 1.47 crore revenue

Oil India moves SC against DoT's Rs 48,000 crore demand on Rs 1.47 crore revenue

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV