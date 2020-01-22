Gold steadies on central bank policy expectations

Global equities rose, buoyed after Chinese authorities raised hopes that the coronavirus outbreak would be contained, while the dollar firmed against other key currencies.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more