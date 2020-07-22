  • SENSEX
Gold sprints to nine-year peak on softer dollar, stimulus bets

Updated : July 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at USD 1,857.86 per ounce by 0232 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at USD 1,865.35 earlier in the session
Silver soared again, rising 5 percent to USD 22.40 per ounce, its highest since October 2013.
