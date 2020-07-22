Commodities Gold sprints to nine-year peak on softer dollar, stimulus bets Updated : July 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at USD 1,857.86 per ounce by 0232 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at USD 1,865.35 earlier in the session Silver soared again, rising 5 percent to USD 22.40 per ounce, its highest since October 2013. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply