Gold slips as US-China trade deal optimism boosts riskier assets
Updated : November 25, 2019 04:47 PM IST
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,459.16 per ounce by 0728 GMT, having earlier fallen to its lowest since November 18.
US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,459.
Silver dipped 0.6 percent to $16.90 per ounce, after touching its lowest in a week.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more