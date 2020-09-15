Commodities Gold, silver trading volumes off-highs in September on MCX Updated : September 15, 2020 02:25 PM IST On a YoY basis, gold ADTV at Rs 8,430 crore remained flat while silver ADTV at Rs 9,300 crore was up 52 percent. However, the average daily traded volumes of Crude oil and other base metals witnessed a decline on a year-on-year basis. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply