Gold, silver trading volumes off-highs in September on MCX

The average daily traded volumes (ADTV) of bullion, gold and silver, have been off highs in the month of September. Bullion prices, both gold and silver, and volumes, especially silver, have been major drivers of ADTV for MCX in FY21TD. However, September shows some moderation.

Till the week ended September 11, ADTV was down 12 percent, when compared to the same period in the previous year, and 24 percent, when compared to the previous month. ADTV for the month of September has come in at Rs 32,900 crore as against Rs 37,400 crore in September '19 and Rs 43,300 crore in August ’20.

On a year-on-year basis, gold ADTV at Rs 8,430 crore remained flat while silver ADTV at Rs 9,300 crore was up 52 percent. Natural gas ADTV rose 288 percent to Rs 5,600 crore and that of copper by 27 percent to Rs 2,800 crore, YoY.

However, the average daily traded volumes of Crude oil and other base metals witnessed a decline on a year-on-year basis.

Crude ADTV was down 83 percent at Rs 2,400 crore and other base metals ADTV declined 6.5 percent to Rs 4,230 crore, YoY.

On a month-on-month basis, sharp fall in ADTV is attributed to dip in bullion volumes. Gold and silver ADTV dipped 31 percent and 47 percent MoM, respectively. Natural gas ADTV rose 60 percent while crude ADTV saw marginal growth of 1.4 percent, ICICI Securities noted.

Overall, FY21TD ADTV is down by 6 percent or by Rs 1,800 crore YoY to Rs 30,400 crore.

“Change due to lower volumes dragged the overall ADTV by Rs 44 billion which was offset by change due to prices by Rs 26 billion. Crude oil led to overall drop in total volumes, while rise in bullion prices salvaged the sharp fall for MCX’s overall ADTV. Silver remained an exception in FY21TD as the same contributed heavily on both volume and pricing front,” the brokerage said.

The bullion index ‘MCXBULLDEX’ was launched in the last week of August and volumes declined from Rs 500 crore on the first day i.e August 24, to Rs 190 crore on September 11. Overall bullion index ADTV for the month for Aug’20 and Sep’20 stood at Rs 350 crore and Rs 218 crore, respectively.