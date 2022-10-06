Gold rates highest since August as dollar slides and OPEC cuts oil output

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On MCX, gold prices were up 0.51 percent, touching Rs 51,910 per 10 grams around 10:20 am on Thursday. It had opened at nearly Rs 51,880, up from the last close at Rs 51,646.

Gold rates on Thursday were the highest since August 16 as Indian equity benchmarks surged amid subdued dollar and Treasury yields.

On MCX, gold prices were up 0.51 percent, touching Rs 51,910 per 10 grams around 10:20 am on Thursday. It had opened at Rs 51,875, up from the last close at Rs 51,646. Meanwhile, silver prices also shot up nearly 1.5 percent to Rs 61,627 per kg.

Globally, gold prices edged higher , although prices were confined to a narrow range. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,722.09 per ounce in the initial trade.