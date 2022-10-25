Gold prices rise amid choppy trade as dollar cools

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today, October 25: On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.08 percent from its previous close, sliding to Rs 50,540 per 10 grams. Few minutes, it gained 0.05 percent, touching Rs 50,607.

Domestic gold prices opened higher and then dropped in early trade on Tuesday, even as the dollar remained choppy amid hopes that Federal Reserve could begin to slow monetary policy tightening later in the year.

On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.08 percent from its previous close, sliding to Rs 50,540 per 10 grams. A few minutes later, it gained 0.05 percent, touching Rs 50,607. Meanwhile, Silver rates rose by nearly 0.2 percent at Rs 57,850 per kg.

This comes as the dollar index opened flat in initial trade and remained choppy on Tuesday. Around 11:40 am, US Dollar Index Futures was trading 0.02 percent lower at 111.898. Also, the rupee fell by two paise to 82.69 vs the US dollar amid rising in global oil benchmarks.

Crude oil prices traded higher on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $91.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.4 percent higher at $84.9 per barrel.