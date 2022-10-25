Gold prices rise amid choppy trade as dollar cools

Mini
Gold prices today, October 25: On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.08 percent from its previous close, sliding to Rs 50,540 per 10 grams. Few minutes, it gained 0.05 percent, touching Rs 50,607.
Domestic gold prices opened higher and then dropped in early trade on Tuesday, even as the dollar remained choppy amid hopes that Federal Reserve could begin to slow monetary policy tightening later in the year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.08 percent from its previous close, sliding to Rs 50,540 per 10 grams. A few minutes later, it gained 0.05 percent, touching Rs 50,607. Meanwhile, Silver rates rose by nearly 0.2 percent at Rs 57,850 per kg.
This comes as the dollar index opened flat in initial trade and remained choppy on Tuesday. Around 11:40 am, US Dollar Index Futures was trading 0.02 percent lower at 111.898. Also, the rupee fell by two paise to 82.69 vs the US dollar amid rising in global oil benchmarks.
Crude oil prices traded higher on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $91.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.4 percent higher at $84.9 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session in green minutes before slipping into the red dragged by losses in oil & gas and FMCG stocks.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!