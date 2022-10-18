By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today: On MCX, Gold prices slashed by a negligible 0.01 percent at Rs 50,467 per 10 grams amid choppy trade. Meanwhile, Silver gained 0.5 percent, touching Rs 56,610 per Kg.

Domestic gold rates were down on Tuesday after consecutive spikes. The dollar slumped after gaining in the initial trade even as fears lingered about more hefty Federal Reserve rate hikes to tame soaring inflation.

On MCX, Gold prices slashed by a negligible 0.01 percent at Rs 50,467 per 10 grams amid choppy trade. Meanwhile, Silver gained 0.5 percent, touching Rs 56,610 per Kg.

At round 12:30 pm, US Dollar Index Futures were down nearly 0.2 percent at 111.727 after gaining in initial trade. The rupee had also advanced by 15 paise or 0.2 percent to 82.20 against the US dollar early Tuesday.

Ravindra Rao, Vice-President, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said, fear of aggressive rate hike by the Fed is capping the gains in bullion as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President, Commodities, Mehta Equities, said, "In INR terms, gold has support at Rs 50,120-49,840, while resistance is at Rs 50,580-51,710. Silver has support at Rs 55,450-54,840, while resistance is at Rs 56,980–57,450.

Besides this, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains after a gap-up start tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season.

Moreover, oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as a weaker US dollar lent support, although rising shale production and fears that stubbornly high inflation could lead the world economy into a recession limited gains.