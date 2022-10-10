By CNBCTV18.com

Domestic gold prices dropped to a week-low on Monday as Indian equity benchmarks extended losses and the dollar gained. On MCX, gold rates were down 1 percent at Rs 51,439 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, Silver prices slumped nearly 2 percent to Rs 59,574 per Kg.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that last week, Gold closed 1.7 percent higher but retreated from higher levels and closed near $1700/oz as signs of robust US labor market added to bets of another 75-bps rate.

"Gold has support at Rs 51,620-51,440, while resistance is at Rs52,210, 52,350. Silver has support at Rs60,050-59,340, while resistance is at Rs61,280–61,610," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

The drop in metal prices comes as the dollar index was steady in early trade after touching a one-week high on Friday. US Dollar Index Futures gained 0.02 percent at the time of writing this report.

With this, the rupee hit a record low of 82.64 against the dollar before making up lost ground, after sinking below the 82 mark for the first time ever in the previous session.