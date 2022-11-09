Gold prices today: Yellow metal extends losses as global benchmarks hold ground near one-month high

By Asmita Pant

Domestic gold prices extended losses on Wednesday, touching as global gold benchmarks remained largely unchanged from the one-month high touched in previous session. On MCX, gold prices fell as much as 0.4 percent to Rs 51,433 per 10 grams on Wednesday. White metal futures fell 0.5 percent to Rs 61,638 per kg.

The dollar index — which gauges the strength of the greenback against six peers — was last up 0.1 percent at 119.6.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday amid worries about a recession and supply concerns. Rupee appreciated by 52 paise or 0.6 percent to 81.39 vs dollar on Wednesday amid easing global crude oil benchmarks and fall in greenback against a basket of six peers.