#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days

Updated : January 07, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Gold February futures fell 0.58 percent to Rs 40,239 per 10 gram while silver prices tumbled 0.65 percent to Rs 47,237 on MCX.
In the previous two sessions, gold prices had surged more than Rs 1,200 per 10 gram.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,562.81 per ounce after hitting a high of $1,582.59, while silver slipped 0.5 percent to $18.06 per ounce.
Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days

Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV