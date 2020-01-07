Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days

Amid a decline in global markets and a rebound in rupee against the US dollar, gold and silver prices on Tuesday fell sharply in India.

Gold February futures fell 0.58 percent to Rs 40,239 per 10 gram while silver prices tumbled 0.65 percent to Rs 47,237 on MCX.

In the previous two sessions, gold prices had surged more than Rs 1,200 per 10 gram amid Middle East tensions and a fall in rupee against the US dollar. Gold prices also slipped from near seven-year highs in the global markets.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,562.81 per ounce after hitting a high of $1,582.59, while silver slipped 0.5 percent to $18.06 per ounce.

Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President - Research (Commodities and Currencies), Angel Broking, said: “As there was no further escalation in tension between the US and Iran, the investors were booking profit as gold prices surged.” However, the outlook for the precious metal remain positive, he said.

“It is advisable to Keep eyes on US and Iran tension as it is not solved fully yet. Chance of some retaliation step taken by Iran further. Brexit, Middle East, Hong Kong tensions, crude oil prices, and dollar-rupee movements are some of the triggers that are impacting the gold and prices,” Gupta added.

Boosted by a pullback in crude oil and rebound in the US and regional equities, Indian rupee opened higher by 17 paise at 71.76 against US dollar. Advance estimate of GDP growth for 2019-20 will come later on Tuesday.