Gold, silver prices slip sharply today after a jump of Rs 1,200 per 10 gram in past 2 days
Updated : January 07, 2020 10:32 AM IST
Gold February futures fell 0.58 percent to Rs 40,239 per 10 gram while silver prices tumbled 0.65 percent to Rs 47,237 on MCX.
In the previous two sessions, gold prices had surged more than Rs 1,200 per 10 gram.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,562.81 per ounce after hitting a high of $1,582.59, while silver slipped 0.5 percent to $18.06 per ounce.
