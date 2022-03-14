Gold, silver prices slightly down on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold and silver were trading slightly down on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage. Spot gold was trading at $1976.8, down 41 percent, while silver was at nearly $25, down by 1.07 percent at 8:26 am (IST).

"We are expecting gold and silver prices take support on lower levels. Traders can buy gold around Rs 52,100 to Rs 52,200 levels with stoploss of Rs 51,700 levels for the target of Rs 53,000 to Rs 53,200 levels," Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities.

"They can also go for buy in silver around Rs 69,300 to Rs 69,500 levels with the stoploss of Rs 68,500 levels for the target of Rs 71,000 levels."

"We are expecting that spot gold may test $2020 and spot silver may test $26.50 levels again very soon. Technically long term trend is positive for both the commodities."

Also Read:

Last week, MCX Gold prices closed 0.61 percent higher at Rs 52,878 levels. It touched the 19-month high of Rs 55,558 levels. Spot gold touched $2,070.50 levels and currently, it is trading at $1,973.40 levels. Silver prices closed higher by 1.75 percent at Rs 70,370 levels. In the international spot market, it is trading at $25.60 levels.

Also Read: Oil prices continue to fall on hope of Ukraine talks

Some profit booking has been seen on the back of a diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine. However, they have not reached any positive conclusion yet even as uncertainty and war situations still exist between the two countries.

Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the US and the UK this week.

Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a US official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.