    market Newscommodities News

    Gold, white metal prices rise as dollar weakens and markets fall

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gold prices today: MCX, gold rates were 0.05 percent high at Rs 50,929 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates also gained nearly 0.05 percent, touching Rs 57,350 per kg.

    Gold prices gained on Thursday as Indian markets slumped in initial trade and the dollar eased amid weakness across global markets in the wake of concerns over the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
    ON MCX, gold rates were 0.05 percent high at Rs 50,929 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates also gained nearly 0.05 percent, touching Rs 57,350 per kg.
    The gains in yellow metal rates were supported by a drop in dollar Index. At the time of writing this report, US Dollar Index Futures were 0.02 percent down at 113.207. Meanwhile, the rupee gained by two paise to 82.30 against dollar.
    Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expected gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US inflation data. He also suggested buying silver around Rs 57,100 with a stop loss of Rs 56,650 (closing basis) for the target of Rs 58,300.
    Besides this, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Thursday's session in the red, continuing to fall after a day's pause. Also, Crude oil prices fell on Thursday amid a weakening global demand outlook.
    DollarGold Pricesrupee
