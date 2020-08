After falling sharply from their record highs, gold and silver appear to be finding takers around their psychological support levels.

The volatility in both metals over the past few days is the highest seen so far this year.

Gold and silver have been rallying one-way for almost four months now. Till last Friday, gold prices were up 45 percent and silver as up 65 percent for the year. Clearly, both metals were in the overbought zone because of the relentless buying over the past four months.

So why have gold and silver prices fallen?

Russia announced the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 and this has raised hopes among investors that the global economy will get back on track in the near future. Much of the buying in gold and silver over the last few months was of a "safe haven" nature. Investors fleeing other asset classes like stocks, bonds and currencies were seeking refuge in gold and silver. Hopes that the new vaccine will be effective could have investors reducing exposure to gold and silver and loading up on other assets.

Comex has raised initial margin on gold by 6.9 percent and that on silver by 15.2 percent. This would have prompted some traders to lighten their existing positions and could have deterred other traders from taking up fresh positions.

The dollar is gaining strength, which in turn could have prompted some investors to switch from commodities to the dollar.

US Treasury yields have turned positive, again prompting some investors to cut exposure to precious metals and buy debt.

Also, seeing the weakness in the precious metals, many traders would have decided to book profits before prices fell further. This would have put further pressure on prices.

What are the factors to keep an eye out for?

Some bit of volatility could continue as gold and silver exchange-traded funds are witnessing redemptions. Events like this tend to trigger off a vicious cycle as falling prices lead to more investors enchashing their positions and causing prices to drop further.

Interest rates: Indications are that interest rates could stay low for the foreseeable future as the economic recovery may be gradual even if the vaccine is found to be effective.

US Presidential elections in November could keep investors jittery. Traditionally, gold as an asset class tends to do well in election years.

A fresh spike in the number of COVID cases could again have investors rushing to buy gold.

Given these factors, the recent correction could be an opportunity for those who have been looking for a decent entry point.

Key levels to watch out for:

A break below $1800/oz for gold could drag prices to $1750/oz. If gold is able to hold around $1800, it is a sign of strength.