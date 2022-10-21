Gold prices drop marginally as dollar ticks higher

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold rates today, October 21: On MCX, yellow metal rates were nearly 0.5 percent down at Rs 49,909 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates dropped by nearly 1 percent to Rs 56130 per kg.

Domestic gold prices were down on Friday as the dollar index ticked higher, and US Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs following strong labour market data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, denting the bullion's appeal.

On MCX, yellow metal rates were nearly 0.5 percent down at Rs 49,909 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates dropped by almost 1 percent to Rs 56,130 per kg.

The drop in metal prices came as the dollar index surged 0.1 percent higher in early trade on Friday. Around 11 am, US Dollar Index Futures were nearly 0.2 percent up at 113.023.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 saw cautious gains on Friday, as weakness in metal and IT stocks offset strength in financial and oil & gas stocks.