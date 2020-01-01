Gold, silver price rally halts on profit booking: What you should do as an investor

Gold and silver prices fell during noon trade on Wednesday on profit booking by investors. MCX Gold was trading 0.16 percent lower at Rs 39,045 a 10 gram at 1 pm, while silver was trading at Rs 46,525 a 1 kg, down 0.40 percent. US markets are closed today.

In a morning note, SMC Global Securities said gold and silver may witness some profit booking at higher levels. As US-China trade war had investors seeking safe harbours, the yellow metal witnessed its biggest annual gain in nearly a decade in 2019.

Gold prices rose more than 18 percent in 2019. Gold prices have jumped over 116 percent in the last 10 years, rising from Rs 18,000 per 10 grams in 2010 to Rs 39,000 to date.

Gold prices rose recently to a three-month high as the dollar weakened. On the other hand, silver prices rose 15.21 percent year-to-date.

The US-China trade uncertainties caused fears of a global economic slowdown, prompting major central banks to resort to quantitative easing, an environment which is supportive of gold, the brokerage said.

“Gold can dip lower 38,900 while taking resistance near 39,100 and silver can dip towards 46,200 while taking resistance near 46,800,” the brokerage predicted.

Lack of details on the US-China phase 1 deal and a lingering sense of caution over trade developments may also stimulate appetite for gold in the first quarter of 2020, it said.

Anuj Gupta, deputy vice-president, research (commodities and currencies), Angel Broking. said: "The return on gold may not be same in 2020. The reason behind not to be very aggressive in gold is easing US-China trade tensions."