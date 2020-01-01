Commodities
Gold, silver price rally halts on profit booking: What you should do as an investor
Updated : January 01, 2020 02:52 PM IST
As US-China trade war had investors seeking safe harbours, the yellow metal witnessed its biggest annual gain in nearly a decade in 2019.
Gold prices rose more than 18 percent in 2019, while silver prices rose 15.21 percent year-to-date.
Gold prices have jumped over 116 percent in the last 10 years.
