Gold set to snap six-day winning streak as dollar rises

Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting highlighted inflationary pressures and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at USD 1,798.06 per ounce, as of 06:50 GMT, after gaining for six straight sessions. US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to USD 1,796.50.

"Following FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, there was a modestly positive response from the dollar and a negative response from gold," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"As we get digestion over those FOMC minutes, we are starting to get some concern that perhaps we are looking at a situation where the Fed is starting to shift its focus to fighting inflation."

The dollar index strengthened 0.1 percent to hover near the highest in three months, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Fed officials last month felt substantial further progress on the US economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialised, according to its June policy meeting's minutes.

Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2 percent to 1,040.48 tonne on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank will on Thursday announce the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, redefining its inflation target.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell to a six-week low whacked by a Chinese tech crackdown, while a surprising hint at monetary easing in China raised questions about the strength of the global pandemic recovery.

Offering some respite to gold, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near more than a four-month low.

Elsewhere, silver dropped 0.8 percent to USD 25.92 per ounce, palladium fell 0.7 percent to USD 2,832.20, and platinum slipped 1.3 percent to USD 1,071.01.