Gold set for second weekly rise on trade deal uncertainties

Updated : November 01, 2019 08:42 AM IST

Gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve’s would continue to cut rates.
It was set for a second weekly gain as the uncertainty surrounding a US-China trade deal boosted safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold is set to rise 0.5 percent this week after a 1 percent gain the previous week.
