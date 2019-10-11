Gold rises on weaker rupee, festive demand

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,034 per 10 gram on Thursday.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 380 to Rs 46,900 per kilogram from Rs 46,520 per kilogram in the previous trade, according to the data from HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 126 as festival demand kicks in and on weaker rupee which fell by around 17 paise against the dollar from the opening levels," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market also, gold prices were trading higher at $1,502 an ounce and silver at $17.71 per ounce.