Gold rises on jewellers' buying, silver jumps

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 170 to Rs 35,670 per 10 gram in the national capital, while silver zoomed Rs 910 to Rs 41,100 per kg on positive overseas trend and fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Despite gold losing steam overseas, the precious metal saw upward trend due to rise in domestic demand, traders said.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,422 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 16.17 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 170 to Rs 35,670 and Rs 35,500 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 27,400 per eight gram.

On Wednesday, the precious metal declined by Rs 70 to Rs 35,500 per 10 gram, while silver was up by Rs 660 to Rs 40,190 per kg.

Silver ready on Thursday jumped Rs 910 to Rs 41,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery surged Rs 1,009 to Rs 40,406 per kg.