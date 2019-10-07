Gold rises ahead of US-China trade negotiations

Gold prices advanced on Monday as markets braced for US-China trade negotiations during the week with lesser hopes of a breakthrough, following a report that Chinese officials may not be as willing to bend.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,508.23 per ounce as of 0101 GMT. Prices had edged 0.5 percent higher in the previous week on fears of global economic slowdown.

US gold futures inched 0.1 percent higher to $1,513.90 an ounce.

The US dollar against a basket of currencies was a shade lower in early trade. Asian markets too edged lower ahead of the trade talks.

The next round of US-China trade negotiations, likely to be in Washington on October 10 and 11, will be in focus to see if the two sides can end their year-long trade spat that has upset economic growth around the world and raised concerns of a possible recession.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there is a "very good chance" of a trade deal with China.

However, a report that Chinese officials may be increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by Trump has made this uncertain.

Ruffles in the US political front also supported gold, with a second whistleblower coming forward with knowledge of Trump`s attempts to get the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival, amid an impeachment battle that threatens the US President`s administration.

Meanwhile, a report on Friday showed jobs growth in the United States slowed down in September and wage growth stalled, even as unemployment dropped to a 50-year low.

The unemployment data drop pushed traders of US short-term interest rate futures to pare bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates at both of its two upcoming meetings.