Gold reels to 4-month low on fears of early Fed tapering

Gold fell as much as 4.4 percent to a more than four-month low on Monday as robust US jobs data stoked concerns of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, which could increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at USD 1,738.53 per ounce by 0406 GMT, paring earlier losses. Prices touched USD 1,684.37, their lowest since March 31 earlier in the session, triggered by stop-loss selling.

US gold futures slipped 1.4 percent to USD 1,739.00.

"Gold has failed to recapture the USD 1,750.00 level and the outlook remains bearish now," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Friday's non-farm payroll data and potentially the US infrastructure bill this week, have put Fed tapering before year-end firmly back on the table."

Data from the US Labor Department showed US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages.

That underscored remarks by Fed officials suggesting a sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on the back of a solid labour market recovery.

The data helped lift the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a two-week high on Monday.

"Gold's metal will probably get tested into the CPI data this week," said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding that a strong inflation number could increase the probability of an early interest rate hike.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,025.28 tonne on Friday, from 1,027.61 tonne on Thursday.

Silver slumped as much as 7.5 percent hitting a more than eight-month low of USD 22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 1.9 percent.

Platinum fell 0.9 percent to USD 971.05, having earlier hit a low since November 2020 of USD 959.93. Palladium was flat at USD 2,626.56.