Gold rates today: Yellow metal prices tops Rs 52,700 as dollar edges lower

Gold rates today, November 24: On MCX, yellow metal rates surged by nearly 0.5 percent, trading at Rs 52,710 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold rates ticked higher on Thursday as dollar edges lower after US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled a slower interest rate hike.

On MCX, yellow metal rates surged by nearly 0.5 percent, trading at Rs 52,710 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices gained nearly 1 percent to Rs 62,150 ker kg. Globally, Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts were quoted by PTI as saying.

The dollar was broadly lower following the Fed minutes, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Around 2 pm on Thursday, US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 were down 0.05 percent at 105.910. With this, the rupee appreciated by 13 paise from its previous to 81.72 vs US dollar on Thursday.

Besides, crude oil prices also fell on Thursday, reversing gains from previous session. Brent crude futures were down 0.2 percent to $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were 0.1 percent down at $77.9 per barrel at the last count.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 also opened on a positive note on Thursday, amid positive global cues, led by financial and IT stocks.