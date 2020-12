Gold prices in India traded flat with a negative bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday while silver prices declined.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for February delivery fell 0.15 percent to Rs 50,008 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,081 and opening price of Rs 50,042 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.29 percent lower at Rs 66,676 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,687 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,871 per kg.

“The trend in gold prices seems sideways-to-negative. US President Donald Trump threatening not to sign a $900-billion coronavirus relief bill hurt sentiment for precious metals. However, the weak US dollar index may limit the downside for gold,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday as weakness in the dollar offset worries about a US stimulus deal after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the pandemic relief bill, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,865.01 per ounce, while US gold futures were steady at $1,869.80.

On Tuesday, the prices of precious metals declined following better than expected US third-quarter GDP data and strength in the dollar index. Gold prices were further pressurized by downbeat US consumer confidence data, analysts said.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 49,560 level while resistance is placed at Rs 50,500 level. Silver may find support at Rs 65,500 level and resistance at Rs 68,200 level,” Kedia added.