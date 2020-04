Gold prices in India opened a little higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday but the positive trend in equity markets kept a check on gains.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.14 percent to Rs 46,590 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,527 and opening price of Rs 46,511 on the MCX.

International gold prices edged lower on Monday as equities firmed, while expectations for more economic stimulus measures limited losses.

Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,722.49 per ounce by 0135 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,742.60.