Gold prices in India opened flat with a positive bias Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy later today.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.09 percent to Rs 46,107 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,006 and opening price of Rs 45,925 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,708.53 per ounce by 0126 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.2 percent to $1,725.50 per ounce.