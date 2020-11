Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following a muted trend in the international spot prices amid uncertainties over the US elections outcome, analysts said.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for December delivery fell 0.29 percent to Rs 50,919 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,067 and opening price of Rs 50,950 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.14 percent lower at Rs 61,921 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 61,987 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,007 per kg.

International gold prices edged down on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential election with President Donald Trump closely trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,892.52 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,892.00 per ounce.

“Gold is trading rangebound amid uncertainties relating to US elections. However, rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe and recent depreciation in the Indian rupee may support the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

According to Kedia, gold may find support at Rs 50,640 level and resistance is placed at Rs 51,100 level. If gold breaches this resistance level, it may rally towards, 51,550 level, Kedia added.

“Meanwhile, a recent rally in base metals along with safe-haven demand supported the Silver prices. The view on silver is positive. Hence, buy on drop strategy can be used,” Kedia said.

Support for silver is seen at Rs 61,500 while resistance is placed at Rs 63,800 level.