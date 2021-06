Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday as the international spot prices declined on a strong US dollar.

At 10:55 am, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.28 percent to Rs 48,984 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,124 and the opening price of Rs 49,018 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.53 percent lower at Rs 71,503 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,500 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,884 per kg.

“The gold prices fell on a stable US dollar. The outlook for precious metals remains weak as the economic data are likely to be dollar supportive,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices were on the back foot on Thursday as the dollar ticked higher but traded in a narrow range as investors turned cautious ahead of the European Central Bank meeting and US inflation data later in the day, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,886.66 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,888.50 per ounce.

The dollar index edged up slightly to trade near 90.183 against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

All eyes on the US consumer price index data due later in the day after last month’s report showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

On the domestic front, the flat Indian rupee amid buying in the domestic equity market further weighed on precious metal prices.

“Price of gold has not moved much in past two days and was unsuccessful to close above $1,900 levels, seems it required more fundamental reasons to go up. US inflation number is expected to be higher which may have some detrimental impact on gold price which is currently finding its 200 DEMA support at $1,850 level,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Matta expects high volatility in the gold price in the next few sessions and advises traders to follow proper stop loss and trade limited.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities said that gold and silver both were showing some selling pressure on a daily candlestick chart. So traders are advised to create some short position near resistance levels and traders should also focus some important technical levels given below for the day:

August Gold: Support 1: Rs 48,900, Support 2: Rs 48,700; Resistance 1: Rs 49,300, Resistance 2: Rs 49,500

July Silver: Support 1: Rs 71,200, Support 2: Rs 70,400; Resistance 1: Rs 72,500, Resistance 2: Rs 73,400

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: