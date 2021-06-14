Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,300 per 10 grams Updated : June 14, 2021 11:35:00 IST US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,867.60 per ounce. The dollar strengthened 0.1 percent to hover near a one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Published : June 14, 2021 11:35 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply