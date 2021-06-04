Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,150 per 10 grams Updated : June 04, 2021 12:09:52 IST US gold futures eased 0.2 percent at $1,870.20 per ounce. The dollar index jumped to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.63 percent. Published : June 04, 2021 12:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply