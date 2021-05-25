Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following a subdued trend in the international spot prices. Silver prices also fell over a percent.

At 11:10 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.37 percent to Rs 48,371 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,553 and opening price of Rs 48,425 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.94 percent lower at Rs 71,134 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 71,510 as compared to the previous close of Rs 71,811 per kg.

“Gold prices traded lower on improved global risk sentiment. The strong Indian rupee is weighing on the precious metal prices. However, subdued dollar and lower bond yields limited the metal’s losses,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent to $1,878.90 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,880.10.

Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing near four-month lows against major currencies, while US Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold, said a Reuters report.

The holding of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3 percent to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday.

Further, pressurizing the yellow metal was a strength in the rupee amid buying in the domestic equity market. The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 72.83 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

“Gold may find support at Rs 48,100 level. The prices will remain sideways to negative unless it breaches Rs 48,900 levels. Silver may find support at Rs 70,200 and resistance at Rs 73,500,” said Kedia.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: