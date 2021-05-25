Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams Updated : May 25, 2021 11:18:20 IST US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,880.10. Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing near four-month lows against major currencies, while US Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows. Published : May 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply