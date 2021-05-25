  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams

Updated : May 25, 2021 11:18:20 IST

US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,880.10.
Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing near four-month lows against major currencies, while US Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams
Published : May 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Bihar extends lockdown till June 1: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

Bihar extends lockdown till June 1: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement