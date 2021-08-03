Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 47,650 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday following a muted trend in the international spot prices. Silver prices also declined over half a percent.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for October delivery fell 0.41 percent to Rs 47,887 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,086 and the opening price of Rs 47,935 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.66 percent lower at Rs 67,444 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 47,935 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,086 per kg.

“The gold prices declined amid lack of fresh cues. A weaker US dollar and increasing cases of the new variants of coronavirus limited the fall in the yellow metal prices. Investors will focus on the US non-farm payrolls report due later in the week,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices inched lower as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of key US non-farm payroll data due later this week, an important parameter to determine the US Federal Reserve’s future policy stance, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,810.96 per ounce, while US gold futures dropped 0.5 percent to $1,813.40.

However, the undertone for the precious metal prices remain positive, Kedia added and advised buying gold on dips.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 47,650 and resistance at Rs 48,350. Support for silver is seen at Rs 66,850 and resistance at Rs 68,600,” Kedia added.

Meanwhile, indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.2 percent to 1,029.71 tonnes on Monday.

“The lack of market participation is continuing in the gold as prices are hovering within the tight range and mostly unchanged on a closing basis. The overall set-up for the precious metal is bullish with lower US bond yields, depreciating dollar and increasing cases of delta variant however $1,835 is the key resistance zone to cross and sustain,” said Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor.

Steady Indian rupee amid gains in the domestic equity market also pressurised the gold and silver prices.

