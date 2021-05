Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday tracking a weak trend in the international spot prices on a firm dollar.

At 10:50 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.20 percent to Rs 47,341 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,438 and the opening price of Rs 47,368 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.19 percent lower at Rs 70,341 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,355 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,473 per kg.

“Gold prices are likely to remain rangebound amid a firm US dollar and rise in 10-year Treasury bond yields. However, economic data to be released looks supportive for gold. Hence, buy on dips is suggested,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

International gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss, as a firmer dollar and rising US Treasury yields dampened the metal’s safe-haven appeal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,821.89 per ounce. For the week, bullion has lost nearly 0.5 percent. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent at $1,822.10.

The dollar index held firm near a one-week high and was set for a weekly gain against its rivals.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were trading above the key 1.6 percent level and were on track for a strong weekly rise. Higher bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Key economic readings out of the United States this week showed bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices and weekly jobless claims dropping to a 14-month low, intensifying concerns over rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 47,050 and resistance at Rs 47,640. Support for silver is seen at Rs 69,700 and resistance at Rs 70,900,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, weak Indian rupee amid a subdued trend in the domestic equity market may further support the precious metal prices.

