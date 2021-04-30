  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Exit Poll

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 EXIT POLL RESULTS

DETAILED EXIT POLL RESULTS
<
>
Home Market Commodities

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 46,480 per 10 grams

Updated : April 30, 2021 11:17:50 IST

Despite the decline, bullion was poised for its first monthly gain of this year, having jumped to a two-month high of $1,797.67 on April 22.
Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields hovered near a more than two-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 46,480 per 10 grams
Published : April 30, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Wipro revises Q1FY22 revenue growth guidance to 8-10%

Wipro revises Q1FY22 revenue growth guidance to 8-10%

Wipro shares zoom 4% as co raises Q1 revenue growth guidance after Capco acquisition

Wipro shares zoom 4% as co raises Q1 revenue growth guidance after Capco acquisition

Do not have vaccine doses, says Delhi health minister ahead of May 1 inoculation drive

Do not have vaccine doses, says Delhi health minister ahead of May 1 inoculation drive

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement