Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 46,480 per 10 grams Updated : April 30, 2021 11:17:50 IST Despite the decline, bullion was poised for its first monthly gain of this year, having jumped to a two-month high of $1,797.67 on April 22. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields hovered near a more than two-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Published : April 30, 2021 11:17 AM IST