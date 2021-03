Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday as strength in the Indian rupee weighed on the precious metal, analysts said. Silver prices also declined by more than half a percent.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.44 percent to Rs 44,680 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,879 and the opening price of Rs 44,741 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.67 percent lower at Rs 67,092 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,200 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,545 per kg.

“MCX gold prices fell as the domestic currency strengthened. However, massive liquidity in the market may lift the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law and said he was working to speed COVID-19 vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4.

Inflation concerns from the US stimulus package and hopes of speedy economic recovery dented appeal for the non-yielding gold, analysts said.

Meanwhile, international gold prices retreated on Friday as firmer US bond yields and a strong dollar weighed on the metal, but bullion was on course for its biggest weekly gain in seven, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,718.10 per ounce. The metal’s prices had slumped to a nine-month low on Monday, but a pullback in Treasury yields helped spark a rebound that has put gold on track for a weekly gain of 1 percent. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,715.10.

Benchmark US Treasury yields climbed, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, while the dollar bounced back from a near one-week low.

Going ahead, investors will now await the US Federal Reserve meeting next week for direction on its monetary policy.

Kedia is of the view that the outlook for precious metals remains positive and any drop in prices can be utilized a buying opportunity.

“On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 44,400 level and resistance is seen at Rs 45,150 level. Silver may find support at Rs 66,100 level and resistance at Rs 68,700 level,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, a strong rupee amid buying in the domestic equity market pressurised the precious metal prices.

Here are gold rates across major cities:

Here are silver rates across major cities: