Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking weakness in the international spot prices that fell to an over one-week low on a firm dollar, analysts said.

At 10:55 am, gold futures for December delivery fell 0.35 percent to Rs 50,660 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,839 and opening price of Rs 50,690 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.19 percent lower at Rs 61,707 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 61,720 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,449 per kg.

The dollar index was up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies.

“The precious metal prices declined due to strength in the US dollar index amid uncertainty over the US COVID-19 aid package. Gold and silver are expected to trade with a negative bias,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices fell to an over one-week low on Monday, as the dollar firmed and talks about the new US coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,898.28 per ounce, after hitting $1,890.19, its lowest since October 15. US gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,899.30.

“This week, gold may test Rs 49,600 levels on MCX. The precious metal prices may remain volatile due to volatility in the dollar index, speculations over US stimulus and developments US Presidential elections,” Kedia said.

On MCX, gold may see support at Rs 50,150 while resistance is placed at Rs 50,980, he added.