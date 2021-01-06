Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; may find support at Rs 51,050 per 10 grams level

Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday following a muted trend in the international spot prices amid a firm US dollar.

At 11:45 am, gold futures for February delivery fell 0.34 percent to Rs 51,545 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,720 and the opening price of Rs 51,555 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.72 percent lower at Rs 70,351 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 70,323 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70,858 per kg.

“Gold price declined on a firm dollar and also as investors opted for profit-taking. Technically, gold was in overbought territory and the market has discounted all the positive factors for gold,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors tracking two closely contested US Senate runoff races in Georgia that will likely determine President-elect Joe Biden administration's fiscal policy, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent at $1,943.46 per ounce after hitting a near two-month peak at $1,954.97 earlier in the session. US gold futures eased 0.4 percent to $1,947.50, while the dollar rebounded from multi-year lows.

Investors also awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's December 15-16 policy meeting scheduled for release later today.

“On MCX, gold may find support at Rs 51,050 level while it may face resistance at Rs 51,850 level. Silver may see support at Rs 68,400 level and resistance at Rs 71,600 level,” Kedia added.

However, the long term trend for the gold remains positive, he said.