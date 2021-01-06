Commodities Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; may find support at Rs 51,050 per 10 grams level Updated : January 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST US gold futures eased 0.4 percent to $1,947.50, while the dollar rebounded from multi-year lows. Investors also awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's December 15-16 policy meeting scheduled for release later today. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply