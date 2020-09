Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following a muted trend in the international spot prices as investors await European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy later today. Silver prices gained over half a percent to trade above Rs 68,500 per gg level.

At 11:00 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.10 percent to Rs 51,455 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,402 and opening price of Rs 51,430 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.57 percent higher at Rs 68,830 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,660 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,443 per kg.

“Gold prices traded in a range ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy decision due later today. The concerns over the development of the COVID-19 vaccine is supporting the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

Kedia suggested buying gold for a target of Rs 51,750 level on MCX.

International gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in a narrow $8 range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision due later in the day, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was flat at $1,945.87 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 3 at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. US gold futures were steady at $1,955.50.

From the US, the focus will be on the CPI number that will be released tomorrow.

“Expectation is that the price rise could remain subdued and that could push the Fed to remain more dovish on the policy outlook. The Federal Reserve will be releasing its policy statement next week and is likely to trigger volatility for the greenback, said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

For today, Damani expects gold to quote in the range of Rs 51,000 and Rs 51,700. On COMEX the expected range is $1,900 and $1,960.

Meanwhile, strength in the Indian rupee amid gains in the domestic stock market applied pressure on gold prices.