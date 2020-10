Gold and Silver prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday following steady international spot prices and hopes of additional relief fund by US before the upcoming elections, analysts said.

At 11:40 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.37 percent to Rs 50,733 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,158 and opening price of Rs 50,552 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.43 percent higher at Rs 62,555 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 61,462 as compared to the previous close of Rs 61676 per kg.

“Gold prices are expected to trade in a sideways amid stimulus hopes. Positive retail sales data from China supported the silver prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices were held back near the $1,900 per ounce psychological level on Monday even as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised hopes for a coronavirus relief package before the presidential election.

Spot gold was around $1,900.79 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,903.40.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 51,200 while support is seen at Rs 50,300 levels. Resistance for silver is placed at Rs 63,800 and support is seen at Rs 60,000 level,” Kedia added.