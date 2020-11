Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking a positive trend in the international spot prices amid surging COVID-19 infection cases while silver prices also gained marginally.

At 11:10 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 50,314 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,212 and the opening price of Rs 50,234 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.10 percent higher at Rs 62,223 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,119 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,158 per kg.

Last week, gold prices down by 1.52 percent and silver corrected by 2.58 percent due to development on the front of coronavirus vaccination and it is expected that the vaccine may start to distribute from this mid-December.

“Gold prices are likely to remain rangebound. Rising COVID-19 infection cases and easing US dollar are supportive of the precious metals. However, hopes of COVID-19 vaccine may dent safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst, Anand Rathi.

International gold edged higher on Monday, as a softer dollar and hopes of further US monetary stimulus offset optimism over the quick rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine and bolstered the precious metal's appeal, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,872.76 per ounce and US gold futures were little changed at $1,871.80.

“The sentiment remains mixed. Gold price may face resistance at Rs 50,350 level while support is placed at Rs 50,180 level. Silver may find resistance at Rs 62,400-62,900 levels while support at Rs 61,600-62,000 levels on MCX,” Trivedi added.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd is of the view that hopes over a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 virus might weigh on the yellow metal prices.

“As for today, traders can sell gold at Rs 50,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,600 levels for the target of Rs 49,800 levels. They can also sell silver at Rs 62,400 level, with the stop loss of Rs 63,100 levels and for the target of Rs 61,000 levels,” Gupta said.