Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking a positive momentum in the international spot prices that rose to a two-week high on weak US dollar amid hopes of more stimulus, analysts said.

At 11:20 am, gold futures for February delivery rose 0.40 percent to Rs 49,733 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 49,534 and opening price of Rs 49,699 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 1.06 percent higher at Rs 67,700 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,300 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,990 per kg.

“Gold prices rose as the US dollar weakened and hopes of further stimulus in the US. The sentiment for the precious metals remains positive,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

International gold rose to a two-week high on Thursday as the dollar eased on hopes of further stimulus under the Joe Biden administration, although bullion's gains were limited by some profit booking, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,872.25 per ounce, after hitting its highest since January 8 at $1,872.35 earlier in the session. Bullion had gained 1.7 percent on Wednesday. US gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,871.70.

According to Trivedi, gold may face resistance at $1,900 level and support is placed at $1,860 level. Resistance for silver is seen at $26.00-26.25 levels while support at $25.70-25.50 level, he said.

“On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 49,800-49,900 levels and support at Rs 49,550-49,450 levels. Silver may find resistance at Rs 68,300 levels and support at Rs 66,300 level,” Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, analysts will also look for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision due at 1245 GMT.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking expects that gold may test $1,900 levels and Silver may test $27 levels again soon.

“As of today, traders can buy gold at Rs 49,600 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49,300 levels for the target of Rs 50,200 levels. They can also buy silver at Rs 66,500 levels with the stop loss of Rs 65,900 levels for the target of Rs 68,500 levels,” Gupta said.